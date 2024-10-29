Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.440 EPS.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. 128,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,260. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.