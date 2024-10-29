Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.1 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

KFRC stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,205. Kforce has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

