Kezar Life Sciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 30th (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

