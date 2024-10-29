KeyCorp Trims Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Target Price to $34.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

