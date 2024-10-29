Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KAO Stock Up 0.8 %

KAOOY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 50,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. KAO has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

