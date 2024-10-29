Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $252-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.09 million.

Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,787. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $217.85 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.90.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Several analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

