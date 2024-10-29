iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 466951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

