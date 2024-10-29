iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $491,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.42. 775,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,191. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.05. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

