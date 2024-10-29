iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 92,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 55,429 shares.The stock last traded at $53.43 and had previously closed at $53.52.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 206,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 185,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,501,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.