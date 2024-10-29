iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 130.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. 1,571,893 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

