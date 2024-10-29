iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 165,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 90,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. 1,321,907 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

