iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.73. Approximately 17,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

