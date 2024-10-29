iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.