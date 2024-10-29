iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the September 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 232,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 684,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after buying an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 230,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 304,681 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

