iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,441. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

