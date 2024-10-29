iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

