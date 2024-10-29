IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.1 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.35 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

IPGP stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 279,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.00. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

