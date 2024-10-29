Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 35,712 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical volume of 28,784 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 53.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

UP Fintech Stock Down 4.0 %

TIGR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,697,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,374. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.93. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.