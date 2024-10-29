Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 29th (ADC, AGYS, ALKT, AMKR, AMP, AON, ARLP, BAH, BHRB, BLDE)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 29th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $475.00 to $510.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $385.00 to $415.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $27.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $181.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $185.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $178.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $73.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $67.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $325.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.90. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $190.00 to $244.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $125.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $24.00 to $26.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $133.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.50 to $9.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $155.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $565.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $481.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $260.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $101.00 to $105.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price cut by Stephens from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $169.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $208.00 to $109.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $239.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $37.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $285.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $109.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

