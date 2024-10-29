Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 29th (ADC, AGYS, ALKT, AMKR, AMP, AON, ARLP, BAH, BHRB, BLDE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 29th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $76.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Agree Realty Co alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $118.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $475.00 to $510.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $385.00 to $415.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $27.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $74.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $181.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $165.00 to $185.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $178.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $73.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target increased by Hovde Group from $67.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $156.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $325.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.90. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $212.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $190.00 to $244.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $125.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its price target increased by Stephens from $24.00 to $26.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $133.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.50 to $9.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $155.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $565.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $595.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $94.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $481.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $260.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $101.00 to $105.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its target price cut by Stephens from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $169.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $208.00 to $109.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $239.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $34.00 to $37.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $285.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $109.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.