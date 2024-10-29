Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,587,852. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $346.45 and a one year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

