Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 9458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

