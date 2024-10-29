Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS remained flat at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

