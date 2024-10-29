Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:BSCS remained flat at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
