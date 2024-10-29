Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $25,241,950. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $510.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.