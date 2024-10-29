Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 115.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $612.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $481.79 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.51. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

