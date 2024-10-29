Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$1.25. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.64 billion.

IFC stock opened at C$269.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$257.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$240.94. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$190.49 and a 1-year high of C$271.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$282.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$269.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$265.00.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Kenneth Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$253.88, for a total transaction of C$507,759.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

