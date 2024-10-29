Insider Buying: OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] (ASX:OVT) Insider Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Stock

OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] (ASX:OVT – Get Free Report) insider Daler Fayziev bought 15,000,000 shares of OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$510,000.00 ($335,526.32).

OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] alerts:

About OVANTILTD FPO [OVT]

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ovanti Limited engages in the provision of fintech and digital commerce software and services that enable institutional customers to authenticate end-user customers and process banking, purchase, and payment transactions in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. It offers mobility solutions, including Mobility2U, a SMS messaging and email marketing platform for digital communication; Bulk API, which integrates into different systems that offers specific routing, asynchronous processing, and robust audit trail features; and Managed Service Blasting, an automated marketing solution used in sharing content and contacts.

Receive News & Ratings for OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.