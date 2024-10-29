Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,977,000 after buying an additional 1,442,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,570 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,751 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth about $30,867,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNTK. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

KNTK opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 127.87%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

