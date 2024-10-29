Inscription Capital LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

