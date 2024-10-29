Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.