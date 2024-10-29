Inscription Capital LLC Grows Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,757,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,451,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.23. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $40.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

