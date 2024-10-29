Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

