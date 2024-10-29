Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,074 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TEL opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.16 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

