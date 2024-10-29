Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) is Andina Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Andina Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly comprises 3.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at $301,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4,871.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 8,564 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

