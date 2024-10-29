InnovAge (INNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. InnovAge has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

INNV opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $792.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other InnovAge news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,730.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

