Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

NARI stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 643,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 643,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $4,009,340. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

