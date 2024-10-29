ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). 2,592,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,784,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.79 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -178.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.95.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
