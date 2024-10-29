IMAX China (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Shares Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) shot up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

IMAX China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through two segments, Content Solutions, and Technology Products and Services. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films for the IMAX theatre network in Greater China.

Further Reading

