ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Truist Financial

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $363.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.27.

ICON Public Stock Up 4.5 %

ICLR stock opened at $230.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.86 and a 200-day moving average of $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a one year low of $220.01 and a one year high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in ICON Public by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ICON Public by 12.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in ICON Public by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

