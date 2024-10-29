ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 871728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. Analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ICICI Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 20,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

