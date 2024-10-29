Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Up 57.3% in October

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $475.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.85.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.50) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 28,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,715. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,455 shares of company stock valued at $948,098. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

