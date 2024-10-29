Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. 104,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,481.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,481.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,515 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

