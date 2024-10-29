Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,482,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after buying an additional 402,666 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after buying an additional 847,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of BRBR opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $67.12.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

