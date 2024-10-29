Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $203.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

