Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,564.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,564.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

