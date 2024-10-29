Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 95.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

