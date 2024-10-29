Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 416,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

