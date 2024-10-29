Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after purchasing an additional 356,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,862,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,241,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHH traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 55,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

