Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.3 %
Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.60. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $175.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey
In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,129. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
