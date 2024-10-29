Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,980 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $7.08 on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. 834,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.35%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

