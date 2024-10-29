Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 274,000 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 192.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 575,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,396.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 687,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

